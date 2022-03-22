Mapimpi documentary: From rural Tsholomnqa to Rugby World Cup glory

It documents his rise from rural Tsholomnqa is Eastern Cape to 2019 Rugby World Cup final hero as South Africa beat England to lift the trophy in Japan.

JOHANNESBURG - The fairytale story behind Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi will be revealed in a documentary, on 27 March.

It documents his rise from rural Tsholomnqa is Eastern Cape to 2019 Rugby World Cup final hero as South Africa beat England to lift the trophy in Japan.

As the Bok number 11 gives fans a behind the scenes glimpse into his life, producer Bongani Morgan told Eyewitness News Lifestyle on Tuesdaythat the documentary would show there was more than meets the eye when it came to Mapimpi.

“The Springboks had done something tremendous with winning the world cup, but the highlight for me was on Mapimpi as a player and a human being. After doing research to be able to find the challenges he endured to be where was, motivated me to document his story.”

Morgan also shared that the one enduring characteristic that stuck with him as he chronicled Mapimpi’s life is that the giant who led South Africa to World Cup glory is indeed humble and true to himself. He said the player was a selfless person who just wanted to do his job.

The documentary seeks to preserve the culture of rugby in South Africa, specifically in the Eastern Cape Region, and inspire young and talented players who are interested in the sport.

It aims to show the next younger generation that, just like Mapimpi, they can overcome any hardships they experience and reach the top.

Morgan is also hoping that young boys and girls can familiarise themselves with the positive mentality that Mapimpi embodies.

The film also features comments and meaningful insights from South African Rugby legends like Thando Manana and Bryana Habana amongst others.