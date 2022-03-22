Residents to Madibeng municipality: 'Give us land and we'll build own houses'

The municipality has sought to evict residents earlier this month but the community went to court to stop the process saying Madibeng neither engaged them nor provided alternative accommodation.

JOHANNESBURG - While the Madibeng local municipality has insisted that it followed the relevant legal processes to secure an eviction order for residents in the North West informal settlement of Rietfontein in Hartbeespoort, some in the area have claimed to have bought the land from people known to municipal officials.

According to residents at the time, a standard two-by-two metre stand went for R1000 - with some buying land for up to R50,000.

The Madibeng local municipality said it will not speak on the matter as its still on the court roll.

However, Rietfontein resident Selby Nethononda said the community is open to negotiating. "Check who needs RDPs, check who needs just the land, you give us the land, title deed and we will build for ourselves."

He claimed that residents are the victims of corruption perpetrated by politicians and Madibeng officials.

“There is a lot of corruption there. They sold the land, they sold RDPs."

It has been reported that two officials have been suspended for selling RDP homes, as the municipality's new mayor Douglas Maimane embarks on a skills audit and probes into alleged misconduct.

Meanwhile, Nethononda said they fear the worst even if they were to be moved to another area as they've already centred their lives and livelihoods around Rietfontein.