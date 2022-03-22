Indigenous leaders celebrate interdict against Amazon building on sacred land

Dozens of activists and community members gathered at the Two Rivers Urban Park area on Monday, to celebrate the verdict.

CAPE TOWN - Khoi leaders in Cape Town have called on tech giant Amazon to remove its construction on one of the Cape Town's most sacred sites.

The Western Cape High Court granted the group an interdict against Amazon continuing to develop its headquarters last week.

Indigenous leaders took a moment to thank their ancestors for the court victory before beginning a cleansing ceremony over the land and rivers.

Parts of the Liesbeek and Black River have already had their embankments filled up by developers, but now both environmental and heritage activists are hoping the courts will soon compel them to remove these structures.

University of Cape Town researcher and high commissioner of the Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Traditional Council, Tauriq Jenkins said now is the time to conduct a proper assessment of the land.

Following national Human Rights Day, and with Tuesday being World Water Day, Jenkins said restoring this area is also an opportunity to reconnect first-nation descendants with their roots.

“There has been emerging decolonial framework that acknowledges the symbiotic relationship that indigenous communities have with the environment. When we talk about the preservation of the river we also talk about intrinsic living and embodying quality of first indigenous communities.”

Both the international Extinction Rebellion organisation and the Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute have welcomed the interdict.