SA's COVID-19 regulations further eased, state of disaster to be lifted ‘soon’

South Africa has been under a state of disaster since the country recorded its first COVID case in March 2020.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has on Tuesday evening announced that Cabinet intends on lifting the national state of disaster that came into effect two years ago.

He has been addressing the nation on government's fight against the virus.

“We intend to lift the national state of disaster as soon as public comment on the regulations published by the minister of health have been completed. These regulations when finalised, will replace the state of disaster as the legal instrument that we use to manage the pandemic.”

“After four waves of infection, fewer people are becoming ill and there are fewer deaths than before,” Ramaphosa said.

The president said this was because some 60-80% of society had some immunity of the virus.

Ramaphosa said even though the pandemic was not over, the South African economy was gradually going back to normal.

Ramaphosa said all South Africans are invited to comment on the draft regulations before 16 April 2022.

PROOF OF VACCINATION

The president said under the provisional regulations, both indoor and outdoor venues could now take up to 50% of their capacity, “provided that the criteria for entrance at those venues is proof of vaccination or a COVID test not older than 72 hours.

“But where there is no provision, for proof of vaccination or a COVID test, then the current upper limit will remain of 1,000 people in doors and 2,000 people outdoors.”

Ramaphosa said this change to the number of people permitted at gatherings would be of great benefit to the sporting, entertainment and events industries in particular. “This means that if we are vaccinated or have recently tested negative, we will be able to return to watching sports in our stadiums and attending music concerts and other events.”

FUNERALS

He said the maximum number of people permitted at funerals would go from 100 to 200.

However, night vigils and after tears gatherings are still not permitted.

MASK NOT REQUIRED FOR OUTDOOR

Ramaphosa said as before, it would still be mandatory to wear masks when in public indoor spaces.

“However, a mask is not required when one is outdoors. This means that we still need to wear masks in facilities like shops, malls, offices, factories, etc.”

There will be no need to wear a mask when walking in public, exercising or attending an outdoor gathering.

SOCIAL DISTANCES CHANGES

Social distances will now be scaled down to one metre between two people in all settings, except in schools.

INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL

“Travellers entering South Africa will need to show proof of vaccination or negative PCR test not older than 72 hours. All unvaccinated travellers entering the country who want to be vaccinated will be offered a vaccine,” he said.

Ramaphosa said these measures would take effect from 23 March 2022 once new regulations are gazetted.