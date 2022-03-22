Court halts SA's R50 million donation to Cuba

AfriForum approached the courts to stop the donation, arguing that South Africa itself is in a strained financial state and is in no position to be assisting other countries.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court has ruled in favour of AfriForum, granting an interdict on South Africa's R50 million donation to Cuba.

They also cited loans from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund to ease the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country, which is South Africa's ally, requested aid in the form of food and medical supplies.

But now the court's ruling halts the donation pending the outcome of AfriForum's review application.

Spokesperson Reiner Duvenage said they were now focusing on having the decision for the donation overturned.

“There will be a review application, which will be heard in court as well. The date will still be finalised for that and we will definitely make an announcement soon. The review application will then present our arguments vs the respondent’s arguments. Then the case will be heard and it will be determined whether this donation can go ahead or not. We’re strongly optimistic that the court will prevent this donation from being made.”