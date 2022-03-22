Cop in an unmarked vehicle attacked during e-hailing drivers' strike

The group brought traffic to a standstill in the Pretoria CBD on Tuesday afternoon as they handed over a memorandum of demands, calling on government to ensure companies in the industry are held accountable.

JOHANNESBURG - Tensions are now high on Tuesday as protesting e-hailing drivers attack an unmarked police vehicle that they believed was one of their own transporting a passenger in Pretoria.

The officer, who refused to give his name, said he was trying to protect himself when he was assaulted and disarmed.

“They were so violent and that’s why I wanted to take out my firearm just to protect myself. But they took it and I was assaulted very badly.

Police have now arrived near the Union Buildings where the drivers handed over their memorandum of demands.

Two men - one of them matching the description given by the injured off-duty policeman - have been taken into police custody.

FAIR REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

The drivers said Department of Trade and Industry must create a fair regulatory environment and guard against the creation of app monopolies in the sector.

The group brought traffic to a standstill in the Pretoria CBD on Tuesday afternoon as they handed over a memorandum of demands, calling on government to ensure companies in the industry are held accountable.

Operators on the Uber, Bolt, Didi and in driver platforms said they would strike for three days over exploitation and unfair business practice.

E-hailing taxi operators accused companies in the sector of competing at the expense of drivers, saying they encroached on the transport industry while masquerading as software companies.

The memorandum of demands was received by the chief of staff in the department.

Scores of protesters, hooting as they drive, were making their way to the Union Buildings where they want the attention of President Cyril Ramaphosa and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

March convener Melithemba Mnguni said the law must be changed.

“E-hailing app companies have found a loophole in our institutions, whereby they present themselves as a software company where they connect riders and drivers. Unfortunately, if you look deeper in how they operate, they are transport companies and they are also employers, but they present them otherwise to avoid taking responsibility and accountability.”