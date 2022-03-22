Concern around safety of commuters travelling between WC and EC over Easter

CAPE TOWN - With one long weekend behind us, there's concern around the safety of commuters travelling between the Western and Eastern Cape over the Easter period.

It comes after attacks on several long-distance buses.

Just last week six buses were attacked between Tarkastad and Cradock.

The vehicles were travelling to the Western Cape with passengers.

Issues around fares and timetables appear to be at the root of the problem between taxis and long-distance buses travelling between the two provinces.

An industry player, who didn't want to be named, said government should consider introducing a transport forum.

" The government can encourage us, I can't say enforce it but encourage a transport forum that will difuse the tensions".

He said he hopes the concerns will be dealt with before the upcoming Easter weekend.

The Eastern Cape Transport Department said there are plans in place for the period.

"We know that the demand for public transport, long-distance public transport in particular is going to be heightened so we also have to tighten our security measures," said spokesperson Unathi Binqose.

According to Intercape, over the past 12 months the long-distance coach industry recorded 155 incidents ranging from intimidation, rock-throwing, and shootings.

In some cases they've also been stopped by taxi operators from loading and offloading passengers.