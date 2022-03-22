Competition Tribunal focuses on high prices for gas cylinder deposits

The tribunal gathered evidence from industry players in a case between the Competition Commission and five liquefied petroleum gas companies including Totalgaz Southern Africa, Oryx oil and Easigas.

JOHANNESBURG -The Competition Tribunal on Tuesday heard testimony about the rationale behind high prices for gas cylinder deposits in South Africa.

The tribunal gathered evidence from industry players on Tuesday in a case between the Competition Commission and five liquefied petroleum gas companies including Totalgaz Southern Africa, Oryx oil and Easigas.

The commission alleged that the companies entered into an agreement or concerted practice regarding increases of liquified gas cylinders deposits.

Executive at Totalgas Vincent Scarmure, first told the tribunal that the cost of gas cyliders was three times the price of the gas inside, meaning it would be even costlier if customers were not provided with an option to pay deposits and re-use the cylinders.

He is the first witness to be called by the companies accused of price fixing by the commission, which wants them fined an administration penalty of 10% of their annual turnover.

“The cost of the cylinder is roughly around R300 and that time the deposit was R150. When a new customer was coming with any cylinder, they need to pay that R150, then they receive the cylinder and can use or swap to all other companies to fill it only with gas.’’

The matter was first taken up by the commission in 2015, insisting that the companies colluded to fix the deposit price of the LPG cylinders to first time buyers. At that time, the price had risen from R70 in 2005 to R150 in 2013 and a whopping R300 in 2015.