Community safety MEC wants thorough probe into Khayelitsha mass shootings

Six people were shot and killed in the Enkanini informal settlement in Khayelitsha on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Acting Western Cape Community Safety MEC Anroux Marais wants a thorough investigation into the latest mass shooting in Khayelitsha.

Six people were shot and killed in the Enkanini informal settlement in Khayelitsha on Sunday.

Last week five people were gunned down in the Endlovini informal settlement.

Marais said she was devastated by the killings and has called on anyone with information that can assist police in their probe to come forward.

She has also welcomed Police Minister Bheki Cele's commitment to increase South African Police Service support in the area.

Marais has pledged her department's support for neighbourhood watches. She says since late 2020 the department's supported 32 neighbourhood watch groups through funding and training.

Marais said the Western Cape government aims to halve the murder rate by 2029 through its provincial safety plan.