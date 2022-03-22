Go

The Africa Cup of Nations qualifying schedule

All teams except Mauritius were forced to play in other countries because their stadiums do not meet international standards

The Afcon trophy. Picture: CAF website.
JOHANNESBURG - Schedule for the preliminary qualifying round of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (all kick-off times GMT):

FIRST LEGS

WEDNESDAY

In Port Louis, Mauritius

Seychelles v Lesotho (1200)

In Alexandria, Egypt

Djibouti v South Sudan (1300)

In Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Somalia v Eswatini (1300)

In Yaounde, Cameroon

Chad v Gambia (1600)

THURSDAY

In Port Louis

Sao Tome e Principe v Mauritius (1200)

  • Sao Tome conceded home advantage

SECOND LEGS

SUNDAY

In Port Louis

Mauritius v Sao Tome e Principe (1300)

In Kampala, Uganda

South Sudan v Djibouti (1400)

In Mbombela, South Africa

Eswatini v Somalia (1400)

In Soweto, South Africa

Lesotho v Seychelles (1500)

TUESDAY

In Agadir, Morocco

Gambia v Chad (1800)

  • Botswana walkover, Eritrea withdrew

NOTES

  • All teams except Mauritius were forced to play in other countries because their stadiums do not meet international standards

  • Aggregate winners qualify for the group phase with the first two matchdays scheduled for June

