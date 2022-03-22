The Africa Cup of Nations qualifying schedule
JOHANNESBURG - Schedule for the preliminary qualifying round of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (all kick-off times GMT):
FIRST LEGS
WEDNESDAY
In Port Louis, Mauritius
Seychelles v Lesotho (1200)
In Alexandria, Egypt
Djibouti v South Sudan (1300)
In Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Somalia v Eswatini (1300)
In Yaounde, Cameroon
Chad v Gambia (1600)
THURSDAY
In Port Louis
Sao Tome e Principe v Mauritius (1200)
- Sao Tome conceded home advantage
SECOND LEGS
SUNDAY
In Port Louis
Mauritius v Sao Tome e Principe (1300)
In Kampala, Uganda
South Sudan v Djibouti (1400)
In Mbombela, South Africa
Eswatini v Somalia (1400)
In Soweto, South Africa
Lesotho v Seychelles (1500)
TUESDAY
In Agadir, Morocco
Gambia v Chad (1800)
- Botswana walkover, Eritrea withdrew
NOTES
All teams except Mauritius were forced to play in other countries because their stadiums do not meet international standards
Aggregate winners qualify for the group phase with the first two matchdays scheduled for June