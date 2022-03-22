Action SA: Makhosi Khoza was told about her expulsion

On Tuesday morning, Action SA announced that it is parting ways with its KwaZulu-Natal leader after the senate unanimously found she had brought the party into disrepute and acted in a manner that caused disunity.

In an ongoing public spat Makhosi Khoza said she has not received the outcome of the disciplinary hearing that saw her booted from Action SA, but the party has insisted that she was informed.

Khoza said that she has been inundated with requests for her response but she has no comment at this stage.

Action SA’s senate said among the evidence considered were public utterances and media comments made by Khoza in which she disregarded the reputation of the party.

Action SA national spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni told Eyewitness News that: “The ethics committee voted unanimously to say that she was guilty of all the charges that have been brought against her and given the evidence that was presented to senate. Senate also took a unanimous vote for her expulsion from the party.’’

Ngobeni said Khoza was made aware of her immediate expulsion from the party: “As soon as the senate met last night our national chairperson, Michael Beaumont, communicated the outcomes of the senate's decision as well as the ethics and disciplinary committee to Dr Khoza in writing.’’