St Helena Bay community takes to streets to demand justice for Leo Williams

CAPE TOWN - As the nation marks Human Rights Day on Monday, residents from the St Helena Bay community in the Western Cape will be taking to the streets yet again to demand justice for 9-year-old Leo Williams.

The child was hit in the head by a rubber bullet when police clashed with demonstrators during a service delivery protest in Laingville in August 2020.

Williams fought for his life in a Cape Town hospital but after about two weeks in intensive care unit, the machines keeping him alive were switched off.

Williams had been robbed of his rights to life and protection at the age of just nine-years-old and now, almost two years later, it seems no one will be held responsible for his death.

That's the feeling of Laingville residents who believe the justice system has failed them.

The child was not even outside when residents clashed with police. Williams was watching TV inside his uncle's house when the rubber bullet hit him in the head.

The Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) recently confirmed it finalised its investigation in August 2021 and sent the docket to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The matter was then referred the Vredenberg Inquest Court and in December, it was concluded that the identity of the suspects still could not be determined.

Community leaders will hand over a memorandum on Monday, calling on the South African Police Service, Ipid and NPA to reopen the case.