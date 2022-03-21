'She was still young': Call for arrests after Khayelitsha shooting

CAPE TOWN - Detectives are still on the scene of another mass shooting in Khayelitsha that claimed six lives.

The victims, who were all in their twenties, were shot dead in the Enkanini informal settlement on Sunday.

Police vehicles were parked on a bridge in Lindela Road, where the fatal shooting took place.

The bodies were discovered at two scenes, 200 metres apart.

A sixth person died in hospital.

On Monday, Eyewitness News spoke to a relative of one the victims.

“That girl was still young. We [were] still expecting a lot from her so, we are very sad as a family, we are not happy. We can be happy if the police can do something.”

This latest mass shooting comes a week after five people were shot and killed in Khayelitsha's Endlovini informal settlement.