Sharpeville residents: Human Rights Day the only time government remembers us

The Gauteng provincial government is expected to host commemorative events in the township on Monday, 21 March.

SHARPEVILLE: As South Africa commemorates 62 years since the Sharpeville massacre, the residents of that township have accused government of only remembering them this time of the year.

The Gauteng provincial government is expected to host commemorative events in the township on Monday, 21 March.

Sixty-nine people were killed in the township near Vereeneging during a protest over pass law and about 180 others were wounded.

“Whenever this time of the year approaches, a lot of work is done in Sharpeville. This is the only time the councillor does any work. The grass is only being cut today and the streets are being cleaned. I don’t know why they do this, but I think they only clean up when they know the president and other guests are coming to Sharpeville.” This is the general sentiment among the people Eyewitness News spoke to in Sharpeville.

Just two days before Human Rights Day, grass was being cut, streets were being swept and attempts at refurbishing seemingly irreparable streets were being made.

But an old woman who lives in the area said this will soon be over after the Human Rights Day festivities.

She is most hurt by the unkept cemeteries where her parents have been buried: “They only clean the graves up to the run up of this day, thereafter, it is up to you to clean your loved one’s grave.”

Eyewitness News visited the Vuka Cemetery and the sight was shocking.

The graves are being used as dumping sites and are engulfed in heaps of grass.

The Phelindaba Cemetery, however, was being cleaned and the grass was being cut on Friday.

This was in preparation for Monday’s commemoration where Gauteng Premier David Makhura was expected speak.