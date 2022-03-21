Section27: Limpopo pupils to wait 2 more years for eradication of pit latrines

South Africans were outraged in 2014 when five-year-old Michael Komape drowned after he fell into a pit toilet at his primary school in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo pupils will have to wait at least another two years for the eradication of pit latrines.

Despite government launching the sanitation appropriate for education initiative almost five years ago to accelerate the provision of proper toilets, the Department of Basic Education on said more than 1,600 schools in the Eastern Cape, Kwazulu-Natal and Limpopo still use these undignified and sometimes deadly pit latrines.

Nearly 300 of these schools are in Limpopo.

South Africans were outraged in 2014 when five-year-old Michael Komape drowned after he fell into a pit toilet at his primary school in the province.

Section27's Demichelle Petherbridge said they're trying to work out why the Limpopo government needs two years to roll out toilets: “The target they gave us before was much later than this, if they can make it then that would be great news. Unfortunately we know that the deadlines have been missed and we hope that the challenges are going to be fixed. So, they need to stick to these deadlines and make sure everything is done.”