Renowned SA artist Esther Mahlangu robbed at gunpoint

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police are searching for a man who robbed and physically assaulted South African renowned artist Esther Mahlangu at gunpoint.

It's understood the 87-year-old found the criminal inside her house on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the man allegedly grabbed the old woman and punched her in the face before tying both her hands with a cable and tried to strangle her.

Mahlangu told officers that after gaining conscious, she found her house ransacked and her firearm and an undisclosed amount of money stolen from the safe.

The lone criminal has not been found and police have opened a house robbery case.

Police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala said: “She sustained bruises on her face and the suspect is currently not known. We request anyone with information that could assist with the arrest of the suspect to contact the police.”