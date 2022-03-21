Ramaphosa expected to deliver keynote address in Koster, NW

The area is plagued by service delivery problems and residents have staged protests, barricading the road between Koster and Rustenburg to try and pressure government to do its job.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected deliver the keynote address at this year's National Human Rights Day event at the Reagile Community Centre in Koster, in the North West.

This year's commemoration takes place under the theme: ‘the year of unity and renewal: protecting and preserving our human rights gains’.

The small town of Koster falls under the Kgetlengrivier Local Municipality and like many areas in the province, residents are burdened with service delivery problems, the most prominent being the water crisis.

Fed up with the unreliable supply, the local ratepayers association took the municipality to court in the year 2020 and succeeded in taking over the running of the water and sewage facilities themselves.

The municipality has since taken back the responsibility, but the ratepayers association is challenging the decision.

Earlier this month, the municipality accused Reagile residents of vandalising water infrastructure, cutting off their supply over excessive water losses which they blamed on stolen meters and burst residential pipelines.

While water seems to be the burning issue in the community, Ramaphosa is expected to open a local library on Monday.

Ramaphosa keynote address will be streamed live on various media platforms.