Racism, GBV: Some SA citizens don’t see why we should celebrate Human Rights Day

Monday marks exactly 62 years since 69 people were killed in what would become known as the Sharpeville Massacre.

JOHANNESBURG - With South Africa marking Human Rights Day, some Joburg residents have told Eyewitness News there is little to celebrate with issues of racism, gender-based violence and xenophobia no closer to being addressed.

Monday marks exactly 62 years since 69 people were killed in what would become known as the Sharpeville Massacre.

Police opened fire on a peaceful crowd that had gathered to protest against discriminatory pass laws.

Some residents shared with Eyewitness News what this day mean t them. One said: “Everyone from all walks of life can take a stand and speak up for human rights and against racism,” one resident said. While another said: “human rights to me means protecting not only the expression of people having their rights but equally see how we can practically find interventions and solutions for everyone to have their equal share in the Constitution.”

While some will just be taking a day off, other people around the country are celebrating the day reflecting on what this holiday means to them.



Many say government must do more to protect the rights of its people.