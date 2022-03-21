MEC Mamabolo to meet with disgruntled e-hailing drivers

The urgent meeting comes after operators of Bolt, Uber, DiDi and other e-hailing platforms threatened to shut down major routes and disrupt service from Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo is expected to meet with e-hailing drivers on Monday following their call for a three-day national shutdown.

They want government to regulate the industry, saying this would go a long way in eradicating what they called "the exploitation of the industry" by their app partners.

The MEC has cautioned drivers against the stay away warning that the strike could lead to violence, intimidation, and instability in the sector.

However, the Private Public Transport Association (which represents the drivers) has assured the public the protests will be peaceful and its urged residents to support the mass action.