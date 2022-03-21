Khoi, San celebrate halting construction of Amazon building on sacred land

Last week, the Western Cape High Court granted an urgent interdict against developers working for the US-based company Amazon which is building its Africa head offices in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - Khoi and San leaders are celebrating after developers were told to halt construction on land said to be sacred.

The Black River Observatory site is allegedly sacred to many first-nations people.

Activist Tauriq Jenkins said: “We are celebrating at the epicentre of liberation and resistance in defence of our country. We welcome everyone who would like to join us as we acknowledge the halting of the current destruction on the site.”