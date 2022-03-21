Joburg Water confirms Hursthill Reservoir has fully recovered

The improvement follows days of intermittent to no water supply in arears provided by the reservoir.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Water on Sunday said the Hursthill Reservoir has recovered and is back to normal following concerns about supply to some areas of Johannesburg.

The improvement follows days of intermittent to no water supply in arears provided by the reservoir.

Hursthill was impacted a week ago after rand water reported an electrical failure at the palmiet system.

The water supplier said it has also seen improvement at the Waterval and Merdale reservoirs following four days of disruption in water provision.

Joburg Water’s Puleng Mopeli said: “The Hursthill Reservoir is steadily building capacity, with no complaints on the ground from residents. The residents and councillor have confirmed restoration especially in the Coronation area. As we start our celebrations of Water Week and observing Human Rights Day, we implore customers to use water sparingly.”