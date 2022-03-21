‘It’s Sharpeville Massacre Day’: Some political parties remember lives lost

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen asks what's there to celebrate when South Africans’ basic needs are not met.

JOHANNESBURG - Political parties appear to be in agreement that as South Africans reflect on Human Rights Day, there is very little to celebrate.

Different political parties are out in numbers to remember those who lost their lives during the Sharpeville massacre 62 years ago.

Sixty-nine people lost their lives and 180 others were wounded when police opened fire on a peaceful crowd that was protesting against past laws in 1960.

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen asks what's there to celebrate when South Africans’ basic needs are not met.

“It’s not right that 7,500 children under the age of five die every year because of malnutrition. It’s not right that children go to school hungry. We’ve got to do better in South Africa.”

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba spend the day in Sharpeville and has called for government to do more for South Africans.

“If you look around to see if the human right of South Africans have been respected, unfortunately not. Can we restore the dignity and bring back the human rights as enshrined in our Constitution and make it a reality to the lived experiences of South Africans.”

PAC leader Mzwanele Nyhontso was also in Sharpeville calling for Human Rights Day to be called Sharpeville Massacre Day so it does not lose its meaning.

“If you turn it into Human Rights Day, it will lose its meaning. As the PAC, we’re saying any other day can be declared Human Rights Day, except for this one. This is the day we should always remember as Sharpeville Massacre Day.”

Political parties are calling for all South Africans to find solutions to find overall inequality.