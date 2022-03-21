Inequalities in education and health sectors exacerbated by COVID-19 - SAHRC

The commission released the annual trends analysis report earlier this month, which aims to provide a general overview of the handling of complaints over the financial year.

JOHANNESBURG - The COVID -19 pandemic has compounded human rights challenges and inequality in the areas of education and health.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Monday said the two sectors were a concern where infrastructure, staff shortages and a lack of resources in the public facilities remained a problem.

Most complaints reported to the commission relate to inequality, with the commission's André Gaum saying the pandemic had also highlighted the technological divide in education.

"The state of education and public schools in South Africa remain a concern owing to dilapidating infrastructure, a lack of water and sanitation, a shortage of teachers, especially in rural provinces, and a lack of learner-teacher support material."

Gaum said another region of concern was the right to health.

"Access to healthcare and water remain the top two complaints within the socio-economic rights cluster. Public hospitals are under pressure as we know, some in a state of collapse."