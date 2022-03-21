Human Rights Day: Ramaphosa says employment is what is needed next in SA

Addressing a Human Rights Day rally in Koster in the North West, the president said the country was still suffering the consequences of apartheid and colonialism but people's lives had improved.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the 11 million people receiving the R350 grant needed to be ultimately employed.

“We have built houses for our people, we have built clinics and hospitals for our people, we have implemented universal basic education and higher education as well.”

But he said the grant system in all its forms had helped the poor, including children.

“But 12 million children every month receive their child grants, every month without fail.” said Ramaphosa.

The president said state pensions would always be there, even if they were only increased by small amounts.

“But this time around, we increased it by a little and we have committed that the pension will always be there.”

But Ramphosa said ultimately, employment was the only answer.

“And we said for the R350 or so, we want to see the extent to which we can grow the economy so that those who are in receipt of the grant can now be absorbed into the labour market.”