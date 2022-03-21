Health Dept: Two deaths linked to COVID picked up since Friday

These take the country’s death toll to 99,881.

JOHANNESBURG - Two more deaths linked to COVID-19 have been picked up since Friday.

South Africa also racked up 889 more infections which works out to a positivity rate of 5.4%

On the vaccine front, just over 33 million jabs have been administered in South Africa so far.