Health Dept: Two deaths linked to COVID picked up since Friday
These take the country’s death toll to 99,881.
JOHANNESBURG - Two more deaths linked to COVID-19 have been picked up since Friday.
South Africa also racked up 889 more infections which works out to a positivity rate of 5.4%
On the vaccine front, just over 33 million jabs have been administered in South Africa so far.
#COVID19 UPDATE: 16,436 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 889 new cases, which represents a 5.4% positivity rate. Today @HealthZA reports 2 deaths that occurred in the past 2448 hrs. Total fatalities are 99,881 to date. See more: https://t.co/T361Cyz4LS pic.twitter.com/2zUvexDvNUNICD (@nicd_sa) March 20, 2022