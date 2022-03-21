E-hailing drivers going on 3-day strike assure public shutdown will be peaceful

E-hailing platforms including Bolt, InDriver, DiDi and Uber could experience major disruptions to services from Tuesday, while several roads across Gauteng are expected to close as drivers call for end to the unregulated industry.

JOHANNESBURG - An organisation representing e-hailing drivers has assured the public that its three-day shutdown will be peaceful and that operators who choose not to take part will not be punished for it.

They say they're battling to survive in light of rising petrol costs, poor safety measures and growing tensions between competitors.

Drivers taking part in the three-day protest will convene in Pretoria to hand over a memorandum at the Union Buildings.

On Wednesday, the demonstration will head to the offices of Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo.

The final day of the strike action will be Thursday, when all e-hailing services will be shut down to prevent the companies from generating any income.

The founder of private Public Transport Association Vhatuka Mbelengwa has urged residents to support the mass action.

“This is not just an e-hailing problem, it’s a societal problem. We hope that people will advocate their voice and strength to challenge government and the industry.”

The strike comes after growing calls for e-hailing platforms to prioritise safety and root out criminals fronting as drivers.