Cost of fire damage at Mamusa Primary School estimated at R180k

JOHANNESBURG – More than R180,000 in damage has been reported on Monday after a fire gutted a mobile classroom at the Mamusa Primary School in the North West.

The provincial education department said the devastating fire at the primary school in Ipelegeng township near Schweizer-Reneke happened on Sunday.

It is alleged community members living close to the school saw the mobile classroom catch fire.



However, by the time they alerted the fire department, the damage was already done.

The blaze destroyed the mobile classroom, desks and chairs, textbooks and workbooks.

Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela has strongly condemned the incident.

The department’s spokesperson Elias Malindi said: “This is extremely disappointing that on the same day we celebrate Human Rights Day as a country, we experience a violation of the same right to education. Many died for these rights enshrined in the Constitution. We wish for the law to take its course against those behind this.”