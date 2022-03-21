Bus collides with fuel tanker on N2 in EC, claiming lives of 2 passengers

Buffalo City emergency service were battling a blaze on the N2 near the Brakfontein Bridge since Monday morning after the tanker which is carrying diesel caught fire.

JOHANNESBURG - At least two people have been killed when the bus they were travelling in collided with a fuel tanker on the N2 towards Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

According to the municipality's Samkelo Ngwenya, at least 19 patients have been rescued and are receiving medical attention at various facilities.

“Currently, the fuel tanker carrying diesel is still ablaze and we have deployed more fire engines to douse off the fire. It is difficult at this stage to quantify the fatalities, however, our people have managed to rescue some passengers who sustained multiple injuries.”

Motorist have been urged to use alternative routes.

“The N2 has been closed on both sides with traffic being directed to Lilyfontein Old Farm Road,” Ngwenya added.