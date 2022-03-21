Body of teen boy recovered from quarry dam in Mpumalanga

Paramedics say the boy, believed to be about 15-years-old, was reported missing on Saturday after going swimming with friends.

CAPE TOWN - The body of a teenager has been recovered from a quarry dam in Emzinoni in Mpumalanga.

Rescue divers managed to find him after a short search and sadly, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are investigating the circumstances around his death.