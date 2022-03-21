‘Being free still a challenge,’ – civil groups urge govt to defend human rights

Constitution Hill in Joburg hosted a two-day human rights festival after a two-year break from gathering there due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - Organisations from around the country gathered at Constitution Hill on Sunday, calling on government to genuinely stand for the rights of the people of this country.

Constitution Hill in Joburg hosted a two-day human rights festival after a two-year break from gathering there due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival provided Joburgers with an opportunity to reflect on progress made in the promotion and protection of human rights.

Constitution Hill came alive with exhibitions, films, poetry, theatre, and civil organisations as the country celebrated Human Rights Day On Monday.

Eyewitness News spoke to exhibitors and asked them about what today means to them.

“We are all born free and equal, but as you can see in the world today, that still remains a challenge,” one exhibitor said. While another said: “As much as our rights are violated, at the end of the day, we still have human rights.”

The exhibitors say human rights month is a reminder to all South African to make sure their rights are respected.