Activist calls on Ramaphosa to intervene in violence in Nkqubela township

The Nkqubela had been hit by violence among migrant labourers in recent days, which has left dozens of people homeless.

CAPE TOWN - There have been calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene to defuse tensions in Robertson.

The fighting began last week between foreign nationals over access to jobs and has deeply impacted the community.

Activist Billy Claasen said the following on the violence: “This is a very sad thing that has happened in the community of Nkqubela in Robertson over the past few days. This is what we have warned people in the agricultural sector, and also the President and other ministers [about] all along. We really want this to come to an end.”

Claasen believes that farm owners who have worked with labour brokers are to blame for the violence.

“We plea for the farmers to come to the table so that we can take hands in moving forward. Stop using cheap labour. It is not only the farmers that bring the, in here, it is also the labour brokers, and we blame also the department of labour, who cannot put legislation in place to combat these kinds of things.” Said Claasen.