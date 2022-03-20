'The Deal' film tackles dementia and celebrates a run at the Dublin festival

It stars the likes of Jerry Mofokeng, Abigail Kubeka, Aubrey Poo, and Matli Mohapeloa.

JOHANNESBURG – After a successful run at the Global Creative Brain Week festival, _The Deal _is finally ready for South Africans.

Local artist and choreographer Paul Modjadji brings you a film that was first conceived during a brief in his film studying days at New York Film Academy.

“It was a reflection on how high the price of accessing education is some parts of the world, including SA. The inspiration behind it was a reflection on how this is further compounded when you bring in intersecting inequities of inequality, power, privilege and access and how the tension created there has the potential, as it often does, to exert violence on those with less than,” he told Eyewitness News on Sunday.

It premiered at the Dublin festival, which took place from 12 to 16 March, and focuses on a dementia-diagnosed character and presents a snapshot inside her life and that of her family and caregivers.

It stars the likes of Jerry Mofokeng, Abigail Kubeka, Aubrey Poo, and Matli Mohapeloa.

He said: “The process of casting was definitely one that was inspired by the voices of the characters. I found myself casting as I was developing these characters. I definitely wrote it with an actor in mind. I found that it helped me to see clearly the nuances and character iterations I could write into the character. The first person I cast was Botlhale Boikanyo as Thandeka. Having worked with her multiple times on other projects, I understood that she had the sensitivity and range of emotions the young character required. From there all the other actors fell into their roles like gravity.”

Within the local talent, it was critical for Modjadji to understand who would best portray his characters and bring the story to life.

“My process was different in that I sent the actors the full script and requested a meeting to discuss the story and how they saw the characters they were assigned. Through this process the nuts and bolts of casting were securely locked, long before we even got on set. The fact that we ended up with a legendary cast that includes Kubeka, Jerry Mofokeng - who was part of the Oscar winning cast of Tsotsi - and the next generation of revered thespians such as Aubrey Poo, Matli Mohapeloa and theatre pioneer Napo Masheane amongst the list is testament to how the story chooses its owners.”

But dementia is one topic that is rarely tackled in the South African entertainment industry that Modjadji felt he could venture into it and raise awareness at the same time.

“Rather than offer answers, I found the film to invite us to ponder on some really potent questions, that I wanted to engage with others on.”

It’s easy to put together a piece of work, but finding the right appropriate platform to display it where it will be well-received and recognised is often a challenge. This is something that local artists are still working on.

The Creative Brain week is a celebration of how the brain and creativity collide to build new ideas in society.

“This was such a great honour and equally nerve wrecking experience. To present a film amongst scientists, academics, artists, media and other scholars from around the globe, whose careers are dedicated to doing work around, neuroscience, brain health, dementia and Alzheimer’s research, awareness and clinical work, was a great privilege.”

He said through this film, he was able share with the world the real human elements behind some of the statistics that often reads about when it comes to South Africa.

“It was an opportunity to go beyond the academic literature and statistics, and draw from lived experience as a way to engage on the effects of inequities on brain health and healthy ageing. Coming from South Africa, I am aware of how far we still have to go to ensure that dementia awareness and care for persons living with dementia is prioritised to a level of providing sufficient care and support for them and their caregivers. Many people still consider dementia to either be a sign of healthy ageing or witchcraft, and not a preventable and treatable ailment that it is.”

But what exactly does it mean to be part of such a bit international festival?

“Presenting the film at the Global Creative Brain Week, I felt the heavy burden of the responsibility that comes with writing one of the first dementia diagnosed characters in the South African film library. In the end the film was really well received.”

Now that he festival has wrapped up and the film is headed for a local audience, he hopes more men can watch The Deal.

“I would like to hopefully open up dialogue around some of the issues raised in the film. Equally so, I hope we can all walk away from it with some form of closer reflection on the real impact of inequity and inequality. Tomorrow we commemorate Human Rights Day, it’s my hope that we can use this time to reflect deeply on how far we still have to go to ensure that everyone’s rights, as enshrined in our Constitution, are fully realised.”

Kubeka has told the media that the film is important as it focuses on a topic that the local audience needs to know, understand and plot how to handle in a manner that can best benefit society as a whole.

According the guideline on the illness, dementia" may affect thinking, communication, memory and in some instances behaviour, and/or the ability to perform everyday tasks and in time it will impact on the person’s family, social and working life".

It is crucial to note that dementia describes a collection of symptoms that are caused by disorders affecting the brain. It is not one specific disease.

The film will screen for an exclusive audience tonight at the Human Rights Festival at the Constitutional Hill tonight.