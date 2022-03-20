Social distress grants hit Supermarket tills

The announcement comes following the government's decision to extend the grant until March next year.

JOHANNESBURG - Beneficiaries of the Government's 350 Rand Social distress grants can now withdraw their payment from tills inside Shoprite, Checkers, Usave, and selected OK stores.

The latest move by retailers means that over 10 million unemployed citizens, depending on the grant, can now easily access their money.

General manager for financial services Jean Olivier.

“Customers can access the R350 grant at any of our tills in more than a thousand two hundred supermarket stores national. To collect this grand customers simply need to provide their ID and their telephone number they used to register for the SASSA grant.”