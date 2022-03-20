SANParks Welcomes heavy sentence handed to poacher

Mike Nyathi a Mozambican national with a South African citizenship faced 14 charges relating to two separate cases of rhino poaching.

JOHANNESBURG - South African National Parks has welcomed a heavy jail sentence handed down by the Skukuza Regional Court in a case of Rhino poaching.

the court found him guilty on 12 of the 14 charges he was facing with a collective sentence of 53 years.

However, he will only serve 23 years as some of the sentences will run concurrently as per the judgement.

Sanpark spokesperson Ike Phaahla.

“He was on trial for two incidents that occurred in the Kruger National Park the first was in 2017 where he was found with a heavy calibre riffle next to an injured Rhino which later died in the King Fisher Spruit section. In 2019 he was arrested by rangers in the Satara section the two cases were combined, and justice was finally served.”

