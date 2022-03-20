Robertson municipality and farmers ignored warnings about ‘brewing tensions’

The Rural Legal Centre says they've long been warning the Robertson municipality and farmers about brewing worker tensions.

The township Nkqubela has been left traumatised after violent fighting among migrant workers from Lesotho and Zimbabwe began several days ago.

The township Nkqubela has been left traumatised after violent fighting among migrant workers from Lesotho and Zimbabwe began several days ago.

Centre field worker Denia Jansen said this struggle for farming jobs had seen fights between various groups, including Robertson locals, South Africans, and fellow African workers.

“Inner fights among local workers and migrant workers were ignored and now this is the outcome of our ignorance.”

The legal centre said they met with police last year following another clash to warn them of the imminent violence.

They then tried inviting the Langeberg municipality and surrounding farm owners to discuss an approach to the conflict.

Jansen said while they wait, the situation was likely to be tense given the current harvest season and desperation for jobs.

“It’s not about migrant workers against migrant workers. People are desperate for work. It’s harvest time now, and everyone wants to earn something. Our main objective is to brig peace. We all are workers, we all are poor and the poor are fighting each other for a piece of bread on the table.”

Despite our attempts, Eyewitness News has not received word back from the local government around their plans to intervene or assist.