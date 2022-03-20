Mkhize wants the digital vibes report reviewed

The special investigating unit says it will not respond to the latest court bid by embattled former Health minister Zweli Mkhize to have the digital vibes report reviewed and set aside.

JOHANNESBURG - The special investigating unit says it will not respond to the latest court bid by embattled former Health minister Zweli Mkhize to have the digital vibes report reviewed and set aside.

Mkhize has launched a new legal challenge to clear his name after the SIU accused him of benefitting from a 150 million rand tender awarded to the communication company by the Health Department.

The damming findings revealed that the contract was a money laundering scheme designed to Siphon funds to his family and close associates while also shielding them from accountability.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.



“We do not have any comment as the SIU because the matter is before the court we respect court process and we will only respond to the court.”