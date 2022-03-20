Manhunt launched to find suspects in Masoyi cash-in-transit heist

A group of around 20 gunmen robbed a cash van making off with an undisclosed amount of money.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have launched a manhunt following a cash-in-transit heist.

A group of around 20 gunmen robbed a cash van making off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The heist took place near Masoyi in White River, Mpumalanga.

Police said security guards were transporting cash on the R538 towards Dayizenza when a grey BMW collided with their vehicle, forcing it to stop.

The suspects then fled the scene in a maroon Toyota Corolla and a silver-grey VW Polo without registration plates.

“It is said that there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspects and security guards. In the process, the suspects detonated some explosives to force open the cash van,” said the police’s Selvy Mohlala.