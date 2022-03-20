LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas gear up for second ODI against Bangladesh

The Proteas will hope for a much-improved performance as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Sunday.

The match will also serve as the 10th edition of the popular Pink ODI.

The South Africans were beaten for the first time on home soil by Bangladesh on Friday night in the first ODI of the series with some slick batting and decisive bowling.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma admitted the team, both the bowling and batting unit, would need to take account of their actions and he would have a word with the team ahead of the second clash.

Bavuma said the bowlers took “a couple of overs to really adjust to what the conditions were asking of us. I think the last 20 overs they got 180 runs or close to that and obviously with them going into their innings with the ball they always had that momentum.”

What the captain is referring to is how the Bangladeshi batters went from 124/3 in the 29th over before accelerating their innings to post 314/7 in their allotted overs.

Bavuma also expressed his thoughts on the batters' failure to create an intensity in the chase which saw them all out for 276, “Out there in the field [intensity] was something that we did speak about. That’s something that we did want to focus a lot more on. So I think if we are guilty of being behind the over rate, that’s something as well that will have to be spoken about.”

The Proteas will take some solace in the fact that the match serves as the Pink ODI with the purpose of raising awareness for breast cancer.

The South Africans have won seven of the nine previous outings including last year’s impressive 17 run win over Pakistan.

Play begins at 10am.

Upcoming games:

ODI series

2nd ODI: Sunday, 20 March - Wanderers, Johannesburg (10:00 - Day)

3rd ODI: Wednesday, 23 March - SuperSport Park, Centurion (13:00 - Day/Night)

Test series

1st Test: Thursday, 31 March to Monday 4 April - Kingsmead, Durban (10am)

2nd Test: Friday, 08 April to Tuesday, 12 April - St George's Park, Gqeberha (10am)