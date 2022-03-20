Kopanang Africa’s anti-xenophobia march banned over safety concerns

Kopanang Africa, which was formed in response to ongoing attacks on foreign nationals, says it’s been prohibited from going ahead with its march following threats of disruption.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly formed anti-xenophobia group Kopanang Africa, which was formed in response to ongoing attacks on foreign nationals, says it’s been prohibited from going ahead with its march on Human Rights Day following threats of disruption.

In a bid to unify South Africa and quell the latest wave of violence and human rights infringements among many foreign nationals, the organisation had planned to counter growing xenophobic sentiments on Monday but the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has banned the demonstration.

Kopanang Africa was told that the march had been prohibited on the grounds of safety.

The refusal to grant permission is in stark contrast to Operation Dudula in Soweto and the Alexandra Dudula movement, which have carried out controversial “clean-up” operations in various communities.

These protests often turned violent.

The organisation’s Dale McKinley said, “The essentially told us that because Operation Dudula has been issuing threats they cannot allow us to march. Of course, that means they can’t do their jobs. They’ve also indicated that a fake press release that was doing the rounds, indicating that our march was going to be by illegal immigrants against the laws of South Africa.”

Kopanag Africa was expected to hold a media briefing on Sunday at the Human Rights Festival on Constitution Hill to call on residents to defend the rights of others.