Investigation into controversial Lesseyton Stadium gains momentum

An investigation into alleged procurement irregularities relating to the infamous Lesseyton Stadium near Komani in the Eastern Cape is gaining momentum.

JOHANNESBURG - An investigation into alleged procurement irregularities relating to the infamous Lesseyton Stadium near Komani in the Eastern Cape is gaining momentum.

This follows Public Protector Busisiwe Mkwebane visit to the province to probe alleged procurement irregularities relating to the construction of the sports field.

The facility was built at a cost of R15 million by the Enoch Mgijima Municipality last year.

It sparked public outrage with many questioning its hefty price tag.

The Public Protector's Office raised concern that the local government had not completely applied remedial action from investigations into the facility.

“[Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane] further informed the public protector and her team that his office had written to nearly all provincial government departments, reminding them of the public protector’s findings and remedial action. He promised action against the municipalities that tended to ignore investigative protocols,” said spokesperson Oupa Sekgalwe.