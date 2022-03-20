Four dead in Belgium as car hits early morning carnival crowd

A car crashed into a crowd of early morning carnival-goers in Belgium on Sunday, killing four people and injuring 20 people seriously, authorities said.

BRUSSELS - A car crashed into a crowd of early morning carnival-goers in Belgium on Sunday, killing four people and injuring 20 people seriously, authorities said.

"A car driving at high speed ran into the crowd that had gathered to attend [the carnival]," La Louviere mayor Jacques Gobert told Belga news agency.

The incident took place at about 5am (4am GMT) at the carnival of Strepy-Bracquegnies, a district of the former industrial town of La Louviere, authorities said.

"This Sunday morning, a vehicle collided with ... a group of around 100 people which had just left the sports hall to go back up to the centre of the village," the mayor's office said in a statement.

The public prosecutor's office did not wish to communicate on the case for the time being, but will speak later in the day, it said.

Authorities are to hold a press conference at 11am in La Louviere.