Calm restored in rural Western Cape township

CAPE TOWN - Calm has seemingly been restored to the Nkqubela township at Robertson in the Western Cape after it was rocked by violent clashes last week.

What started off as a fight between African migrant workers soon engulfed the community.

Activists in Robertson's Nkqubela township say they'll keep a close eye on the situation and continue trying to broker peace.

Calm has been restored to the area after violent clashes between migrant workers, which broke out on Thursday.

Rural legal centre’s Xolani Gwala says things may take a turn for the worst.



“I am very worried as a resident, we have kids. Right now, we can see the situation is calm but what is going to happen on Tuesday. We did warn the municipality.”