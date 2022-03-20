Go

1,287 new COVID-19 cases recorded in last 24 hours

FILE: An elderly woman receives her COVID-19 vaccine jab with the start of the second phase of South Africa's vaccine rollout on 17 May 2021. Picture: @GautengHealth/Twitter
JOHANNESBURG – 1,287 new COVID-19 cases have been picked up in the last 24 hours, pushing our known case load to more than 3,703,000.

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases has reported a total of 11 fatalities but warned that due to the ongoing audit exercise by the Health Department there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported.

The latest numbers bring our death toll to 99,879.

Our recovery rate is at 96.9%, meaning that more than 3,588,000 people had recuperated from the virus.

On the vaccination front, more than 33 million jabs have been administered.

