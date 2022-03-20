1,287 new COVID-19 cases recorded in last 24 hours

1,287 new COVID-19 cases have been picked up in the last 24 hours, pushing our known case load to more than 3,703,000.

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases has reported a total of 11 fatalities but warned that due to the ongoing audit exercise by the Health Department there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported.