1,287 new COVID-19 cases recorded in last 24 hours
1,287 new COVID-19 cases have been picked up in the last 24 hours, pushing our known case load to more than 3,703,000.
JOHANNESBURG – 1,287 new COVID-19 cases have been picked up in the last 24 hours, pushing our known case load to more than 3,703,000.
The National Institute of Communicable Diseases has reported a total of 11 fatalities but warned that due to the ongoing audit exercise by the Health Department there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 703 329 with 1 287 new cases reported. Today 11 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 99 879 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 588 264 with a recovery rate of 96.9% pic.twitter.com/3dChNtZXg4Department of Health (@HealthZA) March 19, 2022
The latest numbers bring our death toll to 99,879.
Our recovery rate is at 96.9%, meaning that more than 3,588,000 people had recuperated from the virus.
On the vaccination front, more than 33 million jabs have been administered.
As of today more than 33 million vaccine doses have been administered. Thank you SA #VaccinateToSaveSouthAfrica #VaccineRollOutSA #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/vj3oJcwIKcDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) March 19, 2022