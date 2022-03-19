Dozens left homeless, hundreds displaced in rural Western Cape township

A Ward Councillor in violent stricken Nkgubela in the Western Cape says he is trying his best to restore peace in the area.

Lungani Gxowa inspected the area earlier today, follow more overnight violent clashes between rival migrant workers.

Gxowa says they are in urgent need of humanitarian aid.

“Most of the people can see that shacks have burn and they have lost everything, last night we have tried as councillors and other businesspeople to donor blanket from our own to assist the situation especially those who slept outside the Police Station, lots of women with young children, we can’t stand and do nothing, hence we try and join hand with Gift of the Givers and other people who can assist us.”