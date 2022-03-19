Tanzania bus and lorry collision kills at least 22: presidency

At least 22 people died after a bus crashed into a lorry in eastern Tanzania on Friday, the presidency said.

DAR ES SALAAM - At least 22 people died after a bus crashed into a lorry in eastern Tanzania on Friday, the presidency said.

The accident also injured 38 people, the presidency said in a statement.

A police chief in the eastern region of Morogoro, Fortunatus Muslim, said the accident occurred in Melela Kibaoni, some 200 kilometres west of the coastal city and economic hub Dar es Salaam.

He said the lorry left its lane to overtake a motorbike.

"The truck driver, who was heading from the Dar es Salaam port to the Democratic Republic of Congo, was overtaking a motorbike when the two vehicles collided head-on," he said.

The bus was travelling in the other direction from the western city of Mbeya to the coastal city of Tanga, he added.

President Samia Suluhu presented her condolences on Twitter and urged "road users to adhere to traffic rules".

Tanzania has seen a spate of fatal traffic accidents.

On Monday, four people were killed in a coach accident outside the southwestern town of Tunduma, near the Zambian border, on its way to Dar es Salaam.

In May 2017, 35 people - 32 of them schoolchildren - were killed in a bus crash. The vehicle had been speeding.

Two years earlier, 42 people were killed in a collision between a coach and a lorry.

Still worse was a 2006 accident that saw a 26-seater bus carrying 74 passengers veer off the road near the northern town of Arusha and plunge off a bridge into the river, killing 54 people.