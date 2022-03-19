SA's e-hailing drivers promise shutdown of major routes and services next week

E-hailing drivers across South Africa are planning to shutdown major routes and disrupt services in a three-day national strike next week.

Drivers affiliated with global app giants like Uber, Bolt, InDriver and Uber Eats have called on government to regulate the industry.

The Public Private Transport Association said this would go a long way in eradicating what they called "the exploitation of the industry" by their app partners.

The association's spokesperson Vhathuka Mbelengwa said among their demands was improved earnings in the midst of petrol hikes and the safety of all e-hailing drivers and riders.

“We are saying to government, regulate this industry. Regulation is not a foreign concept and seeks to protect participants within that industry. We are asking government to make sure we are not exploited, to make sure that organisations that operate ensure that everybody earns a decent wage. We have laws that protect against this, and these laws are being violated.”