PPTA urges Government to regulate E-Hailing sector

JOHANNESBURG - An organisation representing E-Hailing drivers has accused the Government of empowering companies such as Uber, Bolt and Didi to freely exploit those working within the industry.

Drivers across the county say they will switch off their apps next week during a three-day protest starting on Tuesday.

They say this is in response to allegations of exploitation and the undermining of operators working under several E-Hailing companies.

The disgruntled group is demanding that government regulate the industry.

The founder of Private Public Transport Association (P.P.T.A.) Vhatuka Mbelengwa says they are heading to the Union Buildings.

“Our aim here is to ask the Government why are you not coming to the aid of the E-hailing sector who are simply trying to participate within the South African economy and be a positive contributor we are being exploited by organisation who know that this is a country that lacks opportunities we have desperate youth to being lied to and led into this trap.”