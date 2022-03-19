Police on alert at Nkqubela in Roberton as locals describe their terror

CAPE TOWN - Police and law enforcement remain on the scene in Nkqubela Township at Robertson in the Western Cape as displaced victims try to rebuild their homes.

The fighting began in Robertson earlier this week between foreign nationals over access to jobs but has deeply impacted the surrounding community.

On Friday night, Zimbabwean and Lesotho men continued fighting among one another but that soon spilled over into the rest of the Nkqubela community.

Rival groups went door-to-door assaulting, robbing and destroying homes.

One South African woman said she and her neighbours were forced to prove they were locals to escape the violence.

“We feel very terrified because my kid was in the house. She crawled out of the bed and started crying out ‘I’m not Sotho, I’m Xhosa’ and that’s when they started questioning her. They ask ‘what is elbow in Xhosa’ because if you can’t say or pronounce the word, then they make a plan about you because they know you’re not Xhosa.”

One ward councillor has been doing the rounds to assess the impact.

Despite our attempts, Eyewitness News has not received word back from the local government around their plans to intervene or assist.

OVERNIGHT CLASHES

Eyewitness News has spoken to Lesotho residents who remained in the area and Zimbabweans who took shelter at the police station over fears of an escalation.

One Lesotho national said the driving force behind tensions was around limited access to available farm worker jobs.

“The people that are fighting - it’s mostly about work. A lot of people won’t be able to get a job because most of the people who have the manager posts are Zimbabwean so other people can’t get jobs.”

What started as a fight for work soon spiralled into a tit-for-tat clash between African foreign nationals.

A Zimbabwean man, who has been sleeping among hundreds of others on the street outside the local police station, claimed they were first attacked by Lesotho nationals.

“All of us, 300-400 people – Lesotho guys and Lesotho ladies – came to us saying they were trying to attack us. So, we were rescued by the police. By the time we went to see the situation in our street, they nearly beat us to death.”

He said some leaders tried brokering peace but as more and more people were caught up in the conflict, the retaliation continued.

“These two men came and said let’s have talks. We asked that they bring back all our property and money but they failed to return those things.”

Gift of the Givers has been busy delivering humanitarian aid in Robertson, saying anyone needing assistance was welcomed.