Osimhen double seals Napoli comeback to pile pressure on AC Milan

ITALY - Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen inspired a 2-1 win over Udinese to help Napoli climb level on points with Serie A leaders AC Milan on Saturday as an ultra-tight fight for the title heats up in Italy.

Osimhen was the hero of the hour as his two goals on 53 and 63 minutes sealed the win at the Stadio Maradona in Napoli for Luciano Spalletti's rampaging side.

After his double at Verona last week got Napoli back to winning ways Osimhen, still wearing a face mask to protect his injured cheek bone, levelled the scores with a header after Gerard Deulofeu's opener midway through the first half for the visitors, before his cross shot put them ahead.

Napoli now have 63 points, level with AC Milan, who play at Cagliari later, and four points ahead of Inter Milan who have played two games less and take on Fiorentina at home also on Saturday.

Udinese had Pablo Marri sent off on 82 minutes as the visitors came under growing pressure, but saw out the match without further damage.

Napoli are chasing a first Serie A title since the days when Diego Maradona inspired them to their only Italian league titles in 1987 and 1990.