NICD says Gauteng, WC and KZN account for most new COVID infections

39 people have succumbed to the coronavirus with six of these fatalities having occurred in the last day or two.

JOHANNESBURG - 39 people have succumbed to the coronavirus with six of these fatalities having occurred in the last day or two.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the country to 99,868.

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases reported that 1,558 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in the last 24-hour period, pushing the total number of confirmed cases to over 3,702,000.

The institute said Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal were the three provinces that accounted for most of the latest count.

At the same time, the Health Department has reported that our recovery rate is at 96.9%, which meant more than 3,587,000 people had recuperated from the virus.

On the vaccination front, more than 32,987,000 doses had been administered.